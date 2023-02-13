Recent Kidnapping In Seaford Has Community Focusing Attention On Recovery Homes

SEAFORD, Md. - Neighbors in Seaford are demanding action in the wake of a reported attack.
The main issue for many is the violent carjacking of an 80-year-old woman from her own driveway. Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged in connection with that crime. But neighbors say that is just one example of a recent rise in violent crimes in Seaford.
The community made their worries heard at a recent council meeting. A quote from the meeting said, "The way I see it we need to redouble efforts to maintain law and order in this town, period. Together we need to figure out what is attracting so many law breaking and code-flouting individuals to our community."
Seaford Police say there is a system in place to handle troubled people, including three quarter housing and recovery homes.
Community eyes are looking at the 3/4 houses and recovery houses because of last months kidnapping.
According to the House of Mercy where Ralph Harmon stayed, these houses have rules set in place. Organizer, Eric Snyder, says residents go through background checks, drug and alcohol screenings, curfews, and other protocols.
He says, "but like we said to other people, if he had been staying in a Motel 6, it wouldn't have been Motels 6's fault. If he had been getting care from one of the treatment centers, it wouldn't have been their fault."
David Baugh the co-founder of a 3/4 housing provider Square One says he understands the concern but they're just trying to do the right thing.
"You know, taking that anger out on three-quarter houses or resources that are trying to help the population in my opinion is misguided in anger because somebody that is in a bad situation in life that may be able to do these things could be living anywhere," says Baugh.
Chief Marshall Craft of Seaford Police says they would like to see more control and communication with housing organizations like these to prevent other instances and protect the community.
Craft says, "if you have someone there that is not abiding by the house rules or violating terms of probation there shouldn't be a seven day grace period to be able to report it. There should be an immediate notification when someone comes to the house and they violate the terms."
House of Mercy is a recovery house that supports the homeless.
Square One is a 3/4 house that provides a higher level of rehabilitation.
But both have strict rules and regulations and both say they are federally protected.