SALISBURY, Md. - Two recent incidents involving threatening notes against Salisbury schools have resulted in charges against three local teens.
The first threat was made against Choices Academy on Feb. 10. According to the Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office, school officials notified the department a note had been found inside the school.
The investigation revealed that the note had been taped to a classroom desk on the afternoon of Feb. 9 and found the next morning. It was determined the suspect attended the school. Sheriff's officials said a second student witnessed the crime and failed to report the threat, further causing school disruption.
Due to their ages, the juveniles were released to the custody of their guardians and the following charges were filed with Juvenile Services:
1. 13-year-old female (primary suspect)
- Threats of Mass Violence
- School: Disturb Operation
- School Molest Etc.
2. 14-year-old female:
- School: Disturb Operation
The second incident happened at Wicomico High School on Jan. 20. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threatening note was found inside a school bathroom. It was determined the suspect was a 15-year-old student at the high school and, due to his age, he was released to the custody of his guardian and the following charges were filed:
- Threats of Mass Violence
- School: Disturb Operation
- Disorderly Conduct
- Disturbing the Peace
- School Molest Etc. Other Loc-Threats