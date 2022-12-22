LAUREL, Del.- The Records Pond Fishing pier in Sussex County has been closed off for public safety effective immediately.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control says that warping of the pier's decking is unsafe.
The decking will be replaced, along with the new public boat ramp project at Records Pond, with construction expected to start in the summer of 2023. The fishing pier will remain closed until completion of the new boat ramp.
Fishing along the shore and along the Records Pond parking lot area will remain open at this time. The tidal fishing pier below the pond dam also remains open.