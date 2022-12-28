WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The county has expanded the types of plastic people are allowed to recycle. Now, people can recycle plastics #3 through #7, while previously only plastics #1 and #2 were allowed.
Plastics #3 through #7 can include household items such as salad dressing bottles, mustard bottles, yogurt containers, plastic cups and plates and Tupperware.
Many in Worcester County are looking forward to a hopefully less painstaking process that requires less sorting and more recycling.
Michael Garcia was recycling water bottles at the Berlin Recycling Drop-Off Center when he learned about the recent change.
"Much more less of a hassle, because now you don't have to go home and start separating everything and you're able to get rid of all your plastics," said Garcia.
It can sometimes be tough to see, but most plastic containers have a small recycling symbol on the bottom with a number in the middle. That number tells you which type of plastic you're dealing with and if it can, or cannot, be recycled.
Phil Wakefield, a Worcester County resident, is happy he'll hopefully be straining his eyes a little less in the future.
"Dividing up plastic can be somewhat of a hassle and pain," said Wakefield. "Then there's things we cannot recycle, so they end up just going in the landfill which is obviously the worst case scenario."
Seeing less plastic end up in landfills is something many people would like to see.
"We're losing so much land to the landfills, you know, that this helps us a lot where we can save some land for future generations to come," said Garcia.
Mike Devito agrees.
"I mean we generate so much trash in this country, if we could reuse it, recycle it, I think it's a tremendous thing," said Devito.
Devito, who lives in West Ocean City and has to drive to Berlin to recycle, is also looking forward to more worthwhile trips to recycling plants.
"I'm all about one stop shopping, it's a great thing," said Devito.
More plastic can now make its way into recycling bins, and many are hopeful this will benefit the community and the environment.
Here is a full list of items that CANNOT be recycled: Plastic bags, bulk plastic, vinyl siding, PVC pipe, styrofoam, plastic wrap, plastic toys, plastic flower pots, plastic coolers, plastic chairs, pesticide, antifreeze, oil containers, mirros, glass windows, dishes, drinking glasses and TV's.