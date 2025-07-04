REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- From the evening of July 3rd to just before 5 pm on July 4th, DNREC announced a swimming advisory due to bacteria for the Rehoboth Avenue stretch of Rehoboth Beach.
According to DNREC officials, the advisory was put out due to above-average levels of fecal bacteria found in the water during routine testing. The advisory was put out to allow beachgoers to make informed decisions while at the shore. Officials said the increased bacteria could cause an increased risk of illness, specifically in those who are already in at-risk groups.
Officials with Rehoboth Beach said the advisory was lifted after another test was done, which showed below-average levels of fecal bacteria in the waters along the beach.
DNREC officials said increased levels of bacteria are often found after periods of heavy rainfall.
However, the advisory did not deter the crowds. While the advisory was active, WBOC spoke with multiple beachgoers along the shore.
Erica Martin, who was visiting on a girls' trip, said they decided to focus on out-of-water activities after seeing the advisory.
"I've been okay with my feet being in the water because I don't have any open sores, but I'm definitely not going in the water. And my friends are not even going close to the water," Martin said. "We're trying to take some protective measures to make sure none of us gets sick."
Roudie Harrison, who was visiting the beach with his friends today, also said none of them felt comfortable getting in the water.
"I was looking forward to getting in the water, but it's kind of freaking me out with the germs in the water and I don't want to risk anything."
However, crowds of people were still out in the water despite the cautionary warning. Nathan Mentzer told WBOC he had already been out in the water and planned to keep going out during the day.
"It's just in the back of my mind, like it's not something I'm really gonna think about," Mentzer said. "I'm more focused on the weather and the nice water and everything else going on."
Nora Deluca said she and her family had not heard of the advisory before coming out to the beach today.
"We're not happy to hear about it, but we're already here so we'll still be going in," Deluca said. "We'll probably just try not to swallow it, wash our hands, and shower off when we leave the beach."
The advisory has since been lifted and will not continue into the weekend.