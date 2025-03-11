REHOBOTH BEACH -- City officials in Rehoboth Beach and leaders with the Clear Space Theatre Company are considering a partnership to bring a new performing arts center to the city.
City officials told WBOC the proposed partnership would have the theatre company leasing a lot on Christian Street for $1/year, in addition to a 1 million dollar contribution from city leaders. In return, city leaders said they would earn money from parking at the new facility.
However, the theatre company's managing director Joe Gfaller said nothing is set in stone. Gfaller said this is one possible option they're looking into.
"Through the market study work we've done we've now brought the scope of our decision-making down to a small number of sites," Gfaller said. "This site is the one site in the 19971 zip code that is still currently under consideration."
Gfaller said they're looking to keep the new proposed performing arts center in Sussex County.
"As a number of recent studies have shown, there's not a single purpose performing arts center built anywhere in Sussex County Delaware," Gfaller said. "We'll be able to ensure that everyone who lives here, in this part of the state and all over Delmarva, can come to coastal Delaware and enjoy the highest quality of production value."
The managing director said they've outgrown their current theatre off Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.
"A new performing arts center will enable clear space to be able to grow to meet the needs of the community when it comes to live theatre."
Rehoboth Beach city manager Taylour Tedder told WBOC the theatre offers a lot to the community.
"Everything from Christmas carols at our tree lighting to their wonderful performances," Tedder said. "The theatre is one of those wonderful things we have currently, and definitely don't wanna lose. So it's a natural fit for the community."
Tedder said no decision has been made on the potential partnership. City commissioners will continue the discussion in the following weeks.
Gfaller said the theatre company's board will also continue discussions about the proposal, with a possible decision to be made sometime this spring.