REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — In an effort to ease parking and traffic woes, The City of Rehoboth Beach recently commissioned a study from the Rossi Group to find solutions. This week, city commissioners heard the recommendations, which include both mid-term and long-term strategies.
As the temperatures rise and more visitors head to Rehoboth Beach, parking spaces become a precious commodity, with nearly every spot in town filled up on a warm day. Residents and visitors alike are already feeling the pinch,
"Today, bad, it was pretty bad. We had to park a couple of miles away – and we walked. And a lot of driving just around and around the circle just to find something," said Suzanne Heith from Middletown.
Mid-term solutions heard include more time restrictions for metered spaces, extending the parking season from the first day of May to the last of October, and introducing a digital parking permit system. Long-term recommendations involve implementing more bike lanes and conducting a survey on constructing a downtown parking garage.
Some think the focus needs to be on addressing resident concerns before anything else,
"If there was some resident permit-only parking - that would be great. I just feel like sometimes local residents get punished for trying to enjoy the area." said Joanna Zachas
However, others believe that changes like a parking garage would be a significant help. They argue that a place like Rehoboth will always have heavier traffic, especially on beautiful days when visitors want to enjoy the beach and local businesses.
While no vote was made on these recommendations, but the city has already begun implementing some preliminary measures such as clearer signage for 30-minute parking spots.