REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The polls have closed and the Rehoboth Beach community has officially chosen their new mayor, Susan Stewart.
While campaigning, Stewart said she wants to manage growth to balance both Rehoboth's future and preserving what makes the city unique.
Stewart has served as a Rehoboth Beach city commissioner, planning commissioner, and member of both the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility task forces.
She beat out three other candidates, Suzanne Goode, William "Jake" Raak, and Craig Their.
Patrick Gossett and Mark Saunders were also voted as the new city commissioners today.
Stewart, Gossett, and Saunders will officially be sworn-in during the September commissioners meeting on Sept. 18.