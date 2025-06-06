REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - City of Rehoboth Beach officials have announced another extension of demolition work at the future site of the One Rehoboth hotel.
City representatives say the demolition of the former Grotto’s Pizza and Sirocco Motel on Baltimore Avenue has been authorized to continue through Friday, June 27. It is the second time the city has granted permission for an extension of the work. Demolition was originally planned to be complete by May 15, the day Rehoboth Beach typically places a moratorium on such work.
City officials say the extension is due to safety concerns, as workers reportedly discovered the Sirocco Motel’s structural integrity was compromised while part of the building was being removed.
“The building continues to pose a clear safety concern,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said. “This second extension has been granted so that the developer may remove the dangerous structure safely and expeditiously as possible.”
Rehoboth Beach officials say the developer now plans to use a 70-foot high-reach excavator to dismantle the building.