REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to the city's Giant Grocery Store for a gas leak on Saturday. Multiple people were sick due to the leak, according to fire officials.
On Saturday, December 28th, at approximately 12:20pm, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a gas leak inside the city's Giant Grocery Store located at 19312 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd. Fire officials say the building was evacuated, and firefighters with "self-contained breathing apparatus" entered the building to locate the source of the leak.
While firefighters were working on the source of the leak, Rehoboth Fire Company EMTs and Sussex County Paramedics set up a triage and treatment area in the stores' parking lot.
Fire officials say 6 people were evaluated and 1 was transported to a local hospital.
The source of the gas leak was discovered as a HVAC unit on the store's roof.