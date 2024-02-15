REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Rehoboth Beach that damaged a home and several vehicles.
State Police say they were called to Norwood Street just before 1 a.m. on February 15th on reports of shots fired. There, they found a home and multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
Authorities say there were four people in the home at the time of the shooting but luckily none were injured. The motive behind the shooting, as well as the suspect, are currently unknown according to investigators.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 302-752-3832.