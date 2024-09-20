REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Rehoboth Beach city officials are kicking off a new strategic plan using community input to establish a vision for the city and how to realize it.
According to a statement released Friday, the City plans to enter a $28,000 contract with national management consulting firm Emergent Method to develop the strategic plan, which is estimated to last about seven months. A final draft of the strategic plan is expected to be presented in the spring.
City officials are asking for community input and engagement, as they will be among the first steps in developing the strategic plan. These will include one-on-one interviews, community focus groups, an online survey, and an anonymous city employee survey, according to a press release
“What kind of community does the City of Rehoboth Beach want to be and what are some of the strategies that will help us get there? Those are the questions that this strategic plan will help us answer,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said. “I think it’s important for our commissioners and our community to clearly define our vision, mission, and core values. From that foundation, we can determine our priorities and goals. And then staff will have a clear road map that will help them implement strategies to achieve the identified objectives.
“The strategic plan will be an effort of, by, and for community stakeholders. I’m looking forward to the conversations this effort is going to generate and the direction it will provide.”.