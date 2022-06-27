REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Due to lingering beach impacts from the Mother’s Day weekend nor’easter, the City Rehoboth Beach’s July 3 fireworks display will be launched on the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman streets, which is slightly farther south than the normal Brooklyn Avenue location.
Fireworks will launch Sunday around 9:30 p.m., depending on weather conditions. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m. at the bandstand with a Funsters performance.
Several road closures will be implemented, beginning at 6 pm, to facilitate entry into and exit from Rehoboth Beach Sunday evening:
• The bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 pm-midnight.
• Beginning at 6 p.m., only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues.
• Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7 pm.
• Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:30 p.m. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.
• Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their homes via Second Street beginning at 8:30 p.m.
• To exit Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.
DART and Jolly Trolley will provide service into Rehoboth Beach on revised schedules/routes the evening of July 3.