REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Friday after Thanksgiving, officially starting the holiday season in the nation’s summer capital.
The tree was donated by the State of Delaware from the grounds next to Tharros Village.
The festivities were started by the Clear Space Theatre holiday sing-along at 6:30 p.m., and the tree was lit at 7 p.m.
The annual event drew crowds of families and friends to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season together.