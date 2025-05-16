REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners have accepted an amendment to the city code to adopt a new curfew for juveniles within city limits.
With the passage of the curfew, those under 18 will not be permitted to be in public spaces or privately owned businesses from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
City officials say they began weighing the curfew after fighting and littering incidents this spring, but also after complaints to the Rehoboth Police Department involving minors reportedly skyrocketed 110% over the last three years.
“A youth curfew isn’t going to address all situations of concern,” notes Police Chief Keith Banks, “but it does offer another important tool that will help officers ensure the safety of our businesses, residents, and visitors. Implementing a youth curfew is something that we’ve thought about over the past couple of years and, in light of trends we’re seeing, now seems the appropriate time to consider adopting one.”
Officials say first-time violations may result in a $100 fine plus court costs and up to $300 for each subsequent violation.
In addition to those accompanied by their parents or guardians, minors involved in interstate travel, employment activities, or an emergency are exempt from the curfew, according to a Rehoboth Beach spokesperson.