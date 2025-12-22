REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says they arrested a Milford man for attempted burglary of his former place of employment.
On Dec. 19, police say they were called to a business on the ocean block of Wilmington Avenue for a report of a burglary in process. Upon arrival, officers say they met with a cleaning crew for the business and determined former employee, 38-year-old Donald Fulmore, had illegally entered the business and tried to steal alcohol from a locked cabinet.
They say the cleaning crew confirmed with the business' staff that Fulmore was no longer an employee and should not be on the premises. When confronted, Fulmore attempted to flee and fell down the stairs, hitting his head.
The cleaning crew detained Fulmore until officers arrived. Fulmore was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated then released. Fulmore was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,000 secured bail.
He was charged with the following:
- Burglary in the 3rd degree (felony)
- Wearing a disguise during the commission (felony)
- Possession of burglar's tools (felony)
- Attempted theft under $1500 (misdemeanor)