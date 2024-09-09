REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say removed a pride flag from a business and threw it in the trash.
According to police, the unidentified suspect took the flag displayed at a boardwalk business on September 3rd at about 3:30 p.m. The store is located between Rehoboth Avenue and Delaware Avenue.
Authorities say the pride flag was damaged as the suspect removed it and was later recovered from the trash by the owner.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact them at 302-227-2577.