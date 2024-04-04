REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- The Rehoboth Beach Office on Rehoboth Avenue could soon have an updated look and recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.
For decades, the nearly 90 year-old post office has served the Rehoboth community, receiving little in return. In a January 19, 2024 Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners meeting, Suzie Martin with non-profit Rehoboth Beach Main Street, presented commissioners with a proposal to renovate the inside and outside of the historic building.
"It's really a center point to the town, and I think we all want to be proud of it," Martin said. "It's very functional right now, but it's not so beautiful and we want to bring the two things together."
With the building's steep, weathered steps being the only entry and exit point for visitors, Martin says she'd also like to to make the post office ADA compliant.
She and other are also working together to with the Sussex County Historic Preservation Officer Dan Parsons and the National Registry Coordinator to get the post office on the National Register of Historic Sites. Martin says the recognition will hopefully open up the possibility of federal funding for the project.
Some people love the idea of preserving a piece of history in the midst of new development in Sussex County.
"Instead of tearing it down, and building something new, like, it's beautiful inside," says Ashley Lehman. "It's unique, so to be able to put a little money and just jazz it up, I would of course opt for that."
Others are sold on the building possibly becoming easier to access.
"We're an older community," says Kathleen Cadigan. "Even though we have tourists in the summertime, in the offseason a lot of us are much older."
Martin also says the U.S. Postal Service supports the proposal.