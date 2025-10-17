REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A proposal to replace the popular Surf Avenue walkway with concrete has been shelved after feedback from local homeowners. City officials have decided to stick with the classic wooden path, preserving its charm and historic feel.
Barbara Bollman, who has lived in Rehoboth Beach for six years, says keeping the wooden walkway maintains the town’s sense of community. “I think sometimes we lose…the sense of community if we keep on making improvements to upgrades,” Bollman said. “That's what the charm with Rehoboth is. The old houses, the old boardwalks."
Steve Bunch, visiting from Washington, D.C., understands why the city might consider concrete for cost reasons, but he says he prefers the wooden boards, which add to the charm and experience of walking along the boardwalk.
"I understand why they might want to, but then…when you walk on the boardwalk and it's become part of the aesthetic of what we're doing, you know, it's kind of fun to walk on it for a little bit,” Bunch tells WBOC. “I don't really understand why you would do that, but I can see that the cost maybe, or something like that."
Lisa Seifert, a Rehoboth Beach resident, appreciates tradition.
“I agree with tradition and keeping things the way they are,” Seifert said. “I like the little wooden boardwalk and I think it would be great if they'd extend it and go further down with it.”
The wooden walkway will remain four feet wide and ADA-compliant. The project to replace the aging boards is expected to cost roughly $18,000. City officials say work should be completed by the end of the year, and they plan to keep the community informed as construction happens.