REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city has reached an agreement with DNREC for the city to resume raking the nearly 600 yards of Deauville Beach, effective immediately.
“The City of Rehoboth Beach and DNREC are long-time partners, and this agreement is a continuation of this relationship,” says Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder. “This was a straightforward decision on both parts, as it’s easy for our crews to rake and it comes at very little expense to the city. It’s a win-win, as we all want Deauville Beach and the people who use it to be happy and take pride in it.”
“We appreciate the City of Rehoboth Beach’s partnership when it comes to Deauville Beach,” says Matthew Ritter, Director of Delaware State Parks. “Their crews do a great job with the beach raking, and it makes sense for us all to work together this way as we continue to make Deauville Beach a well-maintained and highly desired destination in Rehoboth Beach.”
In 2024, DNREC announced that it would assume the day-to-day management of Deauville Beach from the City of Rehoboth Beach. Since then, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation has assumed management of the state-owned beach including all services currently being provided- tennis court rentals and the current court resurfacing project, beach concession operations and ocean lifeguarding.