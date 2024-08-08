REHOBOTH BEACH, DE. - Some Rehoboth Beach businessowners are predicting the potential of President Biden frequenting the city more often as his term in the White House draws to a close.
The President is expected to arrive at his Rehoboth vacation home around 9pm Thursday night and leave sometime Monday.
This is the first time Biden has visited the home since withdrawing from the upcoming election.
Rehoboth Beach has been a well-known place of comfort for the Commander in Chief throughout his presidency. WBOC spoke with a couple of local businessowners who think he will begin frequenting the city more often.
One of these businessowners was Jeremy Brockway, the owner of Greenman Juice Bar and Bistro. The President has been seen at the location before. While Brockway says he hasn't visited in a few years, he expects Rehoboth to see more of the President after his term is over.
"I think it's great," Brockway said. "I think why not. He can relax a little and everybody knows him; I think he feels really at home down here."
Brockway said that, when the President has visited the store, they try not to make a big fuss about it.
"Probably it'll fade through and he can sort of blend into the local community which I think is probably what he would prefer," Brockway said.
Erica Misener manages Sassy Chic - another business in Rehoboth Beach, but one that President Biden has never visited. She was born and raised in Rehoboth, and said that she hopes Biden can spend some quality time with his family there away from the public eye.
"I'm sure everybody's gonna make a big deal out of it but I hope he can just come and relax and, you know, do what everybody else wants to do down here."
Misener said that as a property owner in the area, he should have the same rights as everybody else.
Both businesses said they would be open to the Bidens stopping by.