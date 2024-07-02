REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Commissioners of Rehoboth Beach have scheduled a meeting to discuss their new City Manager’s contract after Delaware’s Attorney General found they had violated Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) laws in his hiring.
Delaware’s Department of Justice issued an official opinion last week saying the City had failed to give proper notice and publicly discuss the hiring of City Manager Taylour Tedder. Some residents have voiced their concerns over the compensation package offered to Tedder, which includes a salary of $250,000, $50,000 for move-in assistance , and a $750,000 housing loan that would be forgiven if Tedder stays in his role as City Manager for 7 years.
In their opinion finding Rehoboth in violation of FOIA, the DOJ advised Rehoboth officials to hold a public meeting to discuss Tedder’s compensation and ratify their vote to hire him in order to avoid intervention by the Delaware Court of Chancery.
That Special meeting to discuss the City Manager’s contract, including his compensation package, is slated for July 8th at 2 p.m., according to a Board of Commissioners meeting agenda released Monday. A citizen comment period is also listed on the agenda.