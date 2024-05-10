CRISFIELD, MD - Today marks the anniversary of a significant moment in the history of Crisfield, Md in Somerset County. A new sign was unveiled Friday afternoon, commemorating a historical event that took place in 1938.
The sign honors the courageous actions of around 600 predominantly Black women who worked as crab pickers and stood up against wage reductions and demanded recognition for their labor.
During the 5-week strike, these women walked the streets with signs and held gatherings at the church, despite facing violence, home invasions, and the burning of union leaders' cars. However, their determination paid off, and on May 10th, 1938, the strikers emerged victorious.
Hazel Cropper, whose family was part of the strike, emphasized the significance of the sign, saying, "Because back in the day when I was a baby, our mothers and fathers worked hard but they weren't getting paid rightfully like they should have. So the sign means a whole lot being recognized now."
Margo Green-Gale, a current picker and member of the Holy Pickers Union, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I think about how strong they were because it took strength to do the things they did. Picking crabs was not an easy job."
Mayor Darlene Taylor highlighted the importance of remembering this event and its impact on the community, stating, "If not for their determination, they would not have made things better for families in Crisfield."
The sign, brought to Crisfield through the Maryland Department of Transportation's historical marker program, will stand next to Shiloh United Methodist Church as a reminder of the bravery and resilience of those who fought for fair wages and recognition in the crab picking industry.