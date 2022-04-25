GEORGETOWN, Del.- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the brutal attack that eventually claimed the life of Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook.
Heacook, 54, was responding to a "fight in progress" call in the Yorkshire Estates community on Delmar's Delaware side early Sunday morning, April 25, 2021. Delaware State Police said that when Heacook arrived at the home shortly before 5 a.m., Heacook was confronted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, of Salisbury, Md., who knocked him unconscious.
A witness in the home said she Wilkerson standing over Heacook - who was on the ground - repeatedly stomping his head.
When more police units arrived, Heacook was found unconscious with severe head injuries.
Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the Delmar Police Department, was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was held for three days before being pronounced clinically dead on April 28.
Authorities said that during a separate but related assault that occurred that same April 25, 2021 morning, Wilkerson attacked an elderly couple that lived across the street. The couple suffered significant injuries but survived the ordeal.
Wilkerson has been charged in Delaware with first-degree murder and numerous related charges in connection with Heacook's death. A trial date of Nov. 28, 2022, has been set in that case.
Meantime, to commemorate the one-year anniversary since Heacook's passing, a festival is scheduled this Thursday, April 28 at the Heron's Pond Amphitheater in Delmar. Event organizers said there will be live music, a car show, and Trooper 4 of Maryland State Police has requested a landing zone.
Thursday's event is free but attendees are asked to donate generously to the Cpl. Keith Heacook Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund, which is organized through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, is for local students entering the field of first responder.