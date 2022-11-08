Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&