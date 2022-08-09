Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks.
They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent.
During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
Amy Craig voiced those concerns and proposed installing security cameras at all the city owned parks.
Andrea Travers brings her kids, to the Gerry Boyle Park, to play almost every week. She says she has never seen any unusual or dangerous activity, but she does know people that have.
"When we do come, it would definitely make me feel a little safer. If we wanted to come at dusk, when the suns going down, it would make me feel a little bit more content," says Travers.
However, others disagree. Jabreon Perry comes to the park most days and says cameras would only make people uncomfortable.
"Not a lot of people like to be scouted or be watched all the time. That's not really comfortable for a lot of people. It's not necessary. It's a real chill spot. A lot of people that I know, that come out here, do fishing, events and everything," says Perry.
As of right now, these are only proposals. And, up to The City of Cambridge if they consider taking action.
A separate concern, raised by neighbors, was cars racing on streets on the city's west side. It's another issue folks in Cambridge hope city leaders can address.