DOVER, DE- On Friday, city officials organized a crucial cleanup of the Stoney Creek Housing Development in Dover, which has increasingly transformed into an illegal dumping site, creating unsafe conditions for residents. This initiative aimed to enhance the area's livability and address the mounting concerns voiced by the community.
As trash piled up over time, multiple city departments came together to tackle the problem, a much-needed effort in response to the escalating illegal dumping issue. The accumulation of debris led to unsightly and hazardous conditions that posed serious health risks for those living nearby.
Sharon Duca, Deputy City Manager, highlighted the severity of the situation upon the city's arrival.
“There was a significant amount of loose trash, bags of waste, tires, and several improperly parked vehicles."
Brian Lewis, a member of the Dover City Council, echoed the community's concerns, stating that residents have every right to feel unsafe and emphasizing the need for immediate action.
“There were syringes with needles found on the ground, and that was a real safety issue, especially for children who come back here to play."
The cleanup effort on Friday was a vital step in restoring safety for residents.
Duca says that the project was long overdue and essential for maintaining a secure environment.
“It was good to see everyone come together and make a difference— it definitely looks a lot cleaner now. It looks good, and hopefully, we can continue on that path."
However, officials recognize that the illegal dumping issue in this housing development is not new.
Lewis pointed out that a similar cleanup took place last year, but it didn’t take long for the illegal dumping to return.
“We took a whole day to clean it all up—tires and everything else—and disposed of it. Two weeks later, the trash was all back."
In response to this ongoing problem, city officials are proposing to install cameras in the development through a grant program. By monitoring the area, officials hope to deter illegal dumping and hold offenders accountable.
Duca believes that adding these cameras will be an effective measure to prevent trash from piling back up in the housing development.
“With the camera, we would be able to help identify when it occurs and who’s doing it, so we can try to put a stop to it."
While the city has been offered cameras through the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), officials are concerned that these rented cameras may be vulnerable to vandalism. Instead, they plan to pursue the installation of cameras through a grant program.