CHURCH CREEK, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced a resurfacing project planned for a Dorchester County road next week.
SHA says they will begin a resurfacing project on Golden Hill Road (MD 335) between south of Birch Dam Creek and Church Creek Road in order to improve ride quality.
The Department says crews will begin the process of removing the top layer of asphalt of the road on Wednesday, March 20, to prepare for paving. Crews are expected to work weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which drivers can expect to see single-lane closures that may cause major traffic impacts and significant delays. The resurfacing project is expected to be complete by end of April, weather permitting.
Commuters will likely see arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to guide them through the work zone, according to SHA.
The Maryland Department of Transportation asks drivers to stay alert and be patient during the project.