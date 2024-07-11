HURLOCK, MD — A milling and paving project along MD 392 in Dorchester County is set to begin on Monday, July 15th, and could cause significant traffic delays.
Work will take place on East New Market-Hurlock Road, from Enterprise Drive to Taylors Avenue, according to the State Highway Administration.
Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m and aim to complete the project by October. Drivers should expect single-lane closures as work gets underway, which could lead to major traffic delays.
New road surfaces may take up to two hours to cool before drivers can cross, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.
Throughout the project, motorists are encouraged to stay alert and pay close attention to flaggers.