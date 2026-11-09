VIENNA, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a road resurfacing project on MD 331, also known as Rhodesdale Vienna Road, in Dorchester County on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The project will cover the section of MD 331 between Indiantown Road and the eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps.
Drivers should expect daytime single-lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the project. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone while crews complete the resurfacing.
The State Highway Administration's contractor, Allan Myers Inc. of Fallston, Maryland, will use arrow boards, traffic cones and flaggers to guide drivers safely through the construction area.
The single-lane closures will remain in effect during scheduled work hours until the resurfacing is finished.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.