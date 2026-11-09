Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&