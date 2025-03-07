SMYRNA, DE- For centuries, burial and cremation have been the standard methods for handling human remains. Now, human composting is emerging as an eco-friendly alternative.
While human composting is legal in Delaware, the process isn't yet regulated—however, Faries Funeral Home in Smyrna is making it possible for families to access this service by arranging for out-of-state composting.
For Carol Matheis of Dover, finding an alternative was important.
Matheis says she knew she didn’t want to be buried or cremated but wasn’t sure what other options were available.
"I don't want to leave behind anybody with a debt to pay or something to worry about, or clothes to put on me or any of that stuff."
Her search led her to “terramation,” a natural process that turns human remains into nutrient-rich soil with minimal environmental impact.
Matheis says the idea of giving back to the earth immediately resonated with her.
"When I first heard about it and they said that your body gets put back into the earth and helps things grow, it kind of settled my mind."
After learning more, Matheis reached out to Robert Timblin, the owner and funeral director at Faries Funeral Home in Smyrna, to see if it was an option in Delaware.
Robert Timblin says that while this is allowed in the state of Delaware, they are not able to perform this composting option here—but that doesn’t mean it’s not an option.
"As of now, because it's not regulated or adopted per se here in Delaware, if someone passes away, we have to ship the body to the West Coast, to Seattle, for the actual event."
Timblin told WBOC that the process, which takes about two months, involves placing the body in a vessel filled with organic materials like straw and hay.
Over time, Timblin says that natural decomposition turns the remains into soil that can be used to nurture plant life.
"It truly does produce very rich, organic soil, which is totally clean and can be used in your gardens, your fields, planting flowers—whatever you want."
The cost is around $7,000, covering transportation, paperwork, and the composting process itself.
For Matheis, she says the price is worth the peace of mind.
"I finally felt at peace with what was going to happen to me afterwards."
Although Delaware does not yet have a facility offering human composting, Timblin hopes that will change.
"My hope in the future is that once the regulations and the procedures are implemented, that we'll be able to offer it right here in Delaware."
Faries Funeral Home says four people have already signed up for the service, and they expect more interest as awareness grows.