Revitalization To Come To Pine Street Neighborhood In Cambridge

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&