Revitalization To Come To Pine Street Neighborhood In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge was chosen for a pilot program to revitalize their city.
The program is called HOW or home-ownership works. It is a new state program where Baltimore and Cambridge are the two pilot entities. $3 Million in federal funding were given to Cambridge to revitalize the Pine St. neighborhood.
Pat Escher, the Director of Planning says the money will be used to restore the Pine St. neighborhood area including Chesapeake Court.
Escher says, "It will also go towards the rehab of existing buildings so we're very excited about that. We're focusing more on new construction. I think we'll build between 10 and 15 houses in the neighborhood.
Neighbors say it's worth the effort.
Patrice Young says, "Pine St. is the heart of Cambridge. There was a lot of businesses here and I'm sure everyone knows about the fire so for it to be revitalized, it is awesome. We need new businesses, new families, and new residents."
New sidewalks, street alignments, and lights are also planned to beautify the community.
"When you start actually putting an infrastructure and increasing park space and open space areas where they can enjoy, you're creating a community. That's what we want to do not just build houses but revitalize the neighborhood. We want to have it become a cohesive community like it used to be back in the day," says Escher.
The city expects to start construction on Chesapeake Ct. in late fall.