SALISBURY, Md. - Police are renewing calls for information related to the homicide of a 10-year-old boy.
Maryland State Police say on Aug. 5, 2024, Tyron Colbert, Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Clay Street. Police say he was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time.
Two years later, a suspect is still yet to be identified.
A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Colbert.