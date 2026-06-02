Reward being offered as authorities continue to investigate death of Salisbury child nearly two years later

(Courtesy: Maryland State Police)

SALISBURY, Md. - Police are renewing calls for information related to the homicide of a 10-year-old boy.

Maryland State Police say on Aug. 5, 2024, Tyron Colbert, Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Clay Street. Police say he was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time.

Two years later, a suspect is still yet to be identified.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Colbert.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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