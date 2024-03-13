LAUREL, DE.- A cash reward is being offered for information on a Laurel High School Student’s death.
Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in Kylee Robinson’s death.
Investigators say in October, two suspects shot 18-year-old Robinson, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old on the porch of a home on West 7th Street in Laurel. The suspects then ran in an unknown direction.
Information can be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637).