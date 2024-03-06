MILTON, DE -- Developer Ocean One Holdings, LLC is one step closer to breaking ground on a 65-acre property near the Route One/Route 16 intersection in Milton. After months of waiting, the Sussex County Council approved the developer's application on Tuesday to rezone the land from agricultural use to commercial use.
While details are not yet finalized, developers plan to fill the empty space with retail stores and an entertainment complex.
Karen Falk, executive director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce, says it would be a valuable addition to the community.
"Everywhere from stores, possibly a grocery store, possibly down the road a hotel, and all those things wrap up what we need in our community that we don't already have," Falk said.
Longtime Milton resident John Vergot agrees. He says it is a hassle now traveling miles just to get to the nearest grocery store.
"It's very good to be close to everything and that will enhance our ability to get things and go to the different stores," Vergot says. "I think it's a good idea."
But not everyone is happy about the proposed development. With a newly constructed bypass on the way, she says an increase in shoppers coming to the area will create confusion.
"I'm worried about the traffic pattern, and also the reason I moved was because there wasn't all this activity," Willis said. "It was like nothing."
The next steps will be for Ocean One Holdings, LLC to submit site plans to the county. The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission will then have to review and approve or deny the plan.