Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.