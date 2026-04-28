RIDGELY, MD– Officials announced the results of the town's municipal election held April 27.
Polls were open from 1 to 7 p.m. as voters chose from three candidates to serve a three-year commissioner term, with the following results:
- Brad Sears: 115 votes
- James Romph: 99 votes
- Allison Morris: 20 votes
A fourth candidate, Ralph Hurley II, withdrew from the race before voters hit the polls.
Incumbent Commissioner Brad Sears, who served a one-year term following a former commissioner's resignation, will be sworn in for a three-year term in Ridgely.