Ridgely Commissioner Brad Sears

Incumbent Commissioner Brad Sears, who served a one-year term following a former commissioner's resignation, will be sworn in for a three-year term in Ridgely.

 Town of Ridgely

RIDGELY, MD– Officials announced the results of the town's municipal election held April 27.

Polls were open from 1 to 7 p.m. as voters chose from three candidates to serve a three-year commissioner term, with the following results:

  • Brad Sears: 115 votes
  • James Romph: 99 votes
  • Allison Morris: 20 votes

A fourth candidate, Ralph Hurley II, withdrew from the race before voters hit the polls.

Incumbent Commissioner Brad Sears, who served a one-year term following a former commissioner's resignation, will be sworn in for a three-year term in Ridgely.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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