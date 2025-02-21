RIGHT WHALE SLOW ZONE.jpg

Photo: Maryland DNR

WORCESTER CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries has announced the extension of the right whale Slow Zone off Ocean City. 

Maryland DNRF says the right whale slow zone east of Ocean City has been extended through March 5, 2025. The extension is the result of the presence of endangered right whales in the area. 

Those traveling on the water are requested to avoid travel in the marked areas or traveling at 10 knots or less inside them. Maryland officials say this will reduce the risk of vessel strikes and harming the animals. 

