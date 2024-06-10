ELLENDALE - A violent altercation in Ellendale yesterday resulted in a fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a 19-year-old injured, according to Delaware State Police. The incident occurred outside the property of the New Hope Recreation and Development Center, adding to the troubling rise in homicides across the state.
The Delaware State Police's 2023 Annual Report revealed that their Homicide Unit investigated 24 homicides last year, which would average to two per month. Alarmingly, June 2023 has already seen the investigation of six homicides in Kent and Sussex Counties alone, signaling a significant increase in violent incidents.
State Police acknowledge this troubling trend.
"The number of homicides we have been investigating and made arrests on are higher than normal—six homicides in the first month of June is not normal," Master Corporal Lewis Briggs stated.
While the exact cause of the increase remains unclear, they emphasize that the incidents are unrelated.
Despite the rise in homicides, Delaware State Police maintain regular patrols and assure the public of their readiness to respond to serious incidents.
"These are the most serious incidents we respond to, and they require a large response. We reallocate resources throughout the county to ensure all calls for service are answered," added Briggs.
As the investigation into the Ellendale shooting continues, Delaware State Police urge anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers. The identity of the suspect remains unknown.