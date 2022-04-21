Downtown Salisbury is hosting a river race this June. The race is a way to bring recognition to the Riverwalk by having kayak, paddleboard, and even cardboard boat races. Laura Scharle is an advocate for outdoor recreation. She says many cities do not fully utilize a river that may be in their city.
"Yes! Yes! Great job Salisbury this is awesome," Scharle said. "Urban paddling is up and coming. sometimes we forget there's a giant natural resource right through the middle of the city."
On race day, the city will also open a new "pocket park" called riverfront games park. You'll find it at the corner of south division and west market streets. Andy Kitzrow says this will bring more people downtown.
"So our goal is to bring attraction, people's attention to our Wicomico river," Kitzrow said. "But also featuring our brand new park that we're standing in right now our river walks game park that will have bocce ball, corn hole boards, and outdoor fire pits. A really fun place."
Now, the race will begin and end in what will soon be the new pocket park in Salisbury. Tony Seth Sr. has lived here for 15 years and he said any addition to downtown has always been a good one.
"Every week to a month when I come out there's something different there's a new development," Seth said. "So it's constantly growing and it's all for the better. I can't see anything that's being done that's not an improvement."
There will be cash prizes, so be ready for a competitive day of river racing.