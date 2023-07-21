SALISBURY, Md.-The City of Salisbury's second annual Riverfest is set for July 29 in Downtown Salisbury.
The event runs from 3-7 p.m. in the area of the Salisbury Headquarters, located at 115 S. Division St. Admission is free.
The City says Riverfest will kick off with free tandem kayak rentals, followed by the Wacky River Race at 4 p.m. During the Wacky River Race, which is also free to participate in, kayakers will maneuver around obstacles set up in the river.
For the ABC Dunk-A-Thon, various members of the community have signed up for 15-minute sessions in the dunk tank. Attendees can support Arts, Business and Culture Department community events by purchasing three balls for $5 or seven for $10. There’s also the option to walk up and push the button for $20, according to the City.
The Kind SBY Rubber Duck Race will launch at 5 p.m., with ducks available for $1. Kayaking will again be available after the Rubber Duck Race.
There will also be food, craft and educational vendors on-site, along with beer sales. Parking is free in Downtown Salisbury on weekends.
The rain date is Sunday, July 30. For more information and an event map, visit www.salisbury.md/riverfest.