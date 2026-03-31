SALISBURY, Md. - City officials announced scheduled road closures for the marathon event.
The Salisbury Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K races are scheduled for Saturday, April 4, and are expected to bring runners from across the country.
The city announced the following road closures to increase safety in the area.
- The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed starting at 1 p.m. for event setup.
- Main Street from Lake Street to Court Street
- West Market Street from Main Street to Circle Ave.
- Camden Street
- Carroll Street from Waverly Drive to the traffic circle
- Division Street from Route 50 to Circle Ave.
- Mill Street from Church Street
- Riverside Drive will be limited to local traffic