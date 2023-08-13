DOVER, Del. - Police are looking for suspects after a man was reportedly robbed after a road rage incident.
The Dover Police Department say the robbery happened on the night of Aug. 12. Victims reportedly told police that they were driving eastbound on Forrest Avenue when they pulled into a Wawa parking lot. Police say the victims were approached by a man with a bat who believed he was cut off by them.
The man then reportedly shattered the passenger side window of the car, causing the passenger to sustain minor injuries. Police say two women then approached and ordered the driver out of his car, demanding he turn over money.
According to police, the victim did not comply at first, but was eventually forced to go to the ATM at Wawa and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money before turning it over the women.
Police say the suspects fled in a black Ford F-150 that was located in the Wawa parking lot. The truck is pictured above.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; police say a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.