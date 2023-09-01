WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Resurfacing work is expected to be done on a portion of Route 12 in Wicomico County next week.
Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration say paving will start Tuesday, September 5th, on a portion of Snow Hill Road between Airport Road and the Worcester County Line.
SHA says crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contractors will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to guide drivers through the work zone. Drivers can expect traffic delays during work hours.
The work is expected to be done by mid-October, weather permitting.