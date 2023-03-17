MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is expected to launch resurfacing projects for MD 290 (Dudley Corner Road) in Queen Anne’s County and MD 561 (Lynch Road) in Kent County soon. The projects aim to improve ride quality and safety conditions on both roads and are set to begin next week. Traction, drainage, and visibility of pavement markings are all included in the resurfacing.
Half a mile of MD 290 between Chester River to Crumpton Park and 2.5 miles of MD 561 between MD 216 and MD 298 are being repaved. Drivers can expect single-lane closures with flagging operations weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these stretches of roadways. The State Highway Administration work is expected to be completed by early May, weather permitting.
The Administration urges drivers to stay alert, focused, and be on the lookout for reduced speed zones and pattern changes during these projects to ensure both their own safety and that of work zone crews.
Drivers in need can dial #77 on their cell phones for roadside assistance.