OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City Police Department announced road closures scheduled for Monday through Thursday in Worcester County.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is performing nighttime pavement patching work on MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) between US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 528 (Coastal Highway).
The road work is scheduled for Monday, May 20th, and is scheduled to end on Thursday, May 23rd.
To minimize impact on traffic, OCPD say that crews will work overnight from 9pm to 5am. The lanes on MD 90 will be open during the day when work is not taking place. During the working hours at night and early morning, MD 90 will be completely shut down, with the following detours provided by OCPD:
- From US 50 East – continue on eastbound US 50 to MD 378 (Baltimore Avenue) to northbound MD 528 (Philadelphia Avenue/Coastal Highway)
- From 62nd Street at MD 528 – continue to westbound US 50.