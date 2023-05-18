DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Road work is expected to get underway next week on a portion of Route 50 in Dorchester County.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a repaving project on Monday, on a stretch of about two miles of westbound Rt. 50 between Big Mill Pond and east of Mill Road. Work will be done between 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers can expect single-lane closures. The project is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting, according to MDTSHA.
Motorists will be guided through the work zone with a flagging operation, cones and arrow boards. Drivers should expect significant delays during work hours. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Contractor George & Lynch Inc. will perform the work.