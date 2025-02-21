CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Chincoteague Island woke up Friday to clear roads after Wednesday night’s snowfall.
Neighbors like Shelly Maxey say they are ready for warmer temperatures.
“It was pretty, but I’m ready for it to be gone. I’m over it,” said Maxey. “I’m ready for spring and summer. I’m ready to see my summer people.”
Neighbor Kevin Carr agrees that while the snow was pretty Thursday morning, he is ready for spring.
“It was beautiful. There’s nothing bad about it except I have to teach virtual. I teach at Pittsville Elementary. So you know teaching virtual isn’t exactly my bag. As a music teacher, it’s really a challenge,” said Carr.
“I’m from West Virginia so I’m used to the snow but this is just been a lot with school and that kind of stuff. We’ve been out I think a period of seven days and multiple delays including today, so yeah I’m finished. I’m ready for spring,” said Carr.
While Mother Nature helped melt some of the 6 inches of snow down, Carr and Maxey say the crews who were out to clean the snow also deserve a big ‘Thank You’.
“The town worked really hard to get us all clear so that we could serve our customers,” said Maxey. “We appreciate you all for all the hard work you’ve done. I’m glad you all made it out safe. And get our community up and running and nobody is stuck.”