SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has completed an overnight utility work project early, ahead of the scheduled June 27, 2025 deadline.
The project aimed to extend City water and sewer lines to support future homes. Officials called it an important step in Salisbury's efforts to improve infrastructure and handle community growth.
The work was finished in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 26.
As a result, officials say Snow Hill Road (Maryland State Route 12) between Robins Avenue and Toadvine Road will no longer require closure Thursday night.
The City of Salisbury thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during the project. They are happy to announce that it was completed early and successfully.