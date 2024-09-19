MILLSBORO, DE- Work on the North Millsboro Bypass Project will temporarily close a road.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that Fox Run Road between Patriots Way and Betts Pond Road near Millsboro will close from Monday, September 23rd through Friday, September 27th, weather permitting. Crews plan to place bridge beams during the closure.
A detour will be in place:
- Traffic on Patriots Way / Bethesda Road heading southbound should utilize Avenue of Honor to southbound Rt. 113 to Betts Pond Road.
- Traffic northbound on Betts Pond Road should continue to Rt. 113 northbound to Avenue of Honor.